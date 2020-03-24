Robert “Bob” E. Bearce, 94
Robert “Bob” E. Bearce, 94, of rural Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Bob or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bearce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.