Robert “Bob” E. Bearce, 94, of rural Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Robert “Bob” Bearce was born February 18th, 1926 to Harry and Carolyn Tandy Bearce in Grant City, Missouri. He moved with his family to Trenton in 1929 and attended school at Trenton through the 11th grade.
On January 10th, 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the occupation of Japan. Dad was very proud of his service and was well known for wearing his WWII Veteran hat around Bethel Home.
Bob was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Johnson on February 18th, 1950 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. They celebrated 70 years of marriage and Dad’s 94th birthday this year with a wonderful party at Bethel Home.
They established their home on the farm in the Buford-Trenton irrigation project. Dad was a dairy farmer and provided milk for Peterson’s Creamery until 1961 and then he got rid of the cows and started to raise sugar beets. In 1979, Mom and Dad moved to their house on “the bench”, just above the Missouri Valley, and started spending their winters in Arizona. Dad loved to travel around the country putting on catfish fry’s with the fish he caught with a hoop-net in the Missouri River. The grandkids still talk about the stinky cheese Dad would bring home from Wisconsin to use for fish bait.
As well as his time in the service, Bob was well known for his time spent on the Missouri River, his morning ritual of drinking coffee at Trenton Store, his pestering and quick-witted sense of humor that always ended with a wink, and his stubborn tenacity to just get things done.
Bob is survived by his wife Shirley, his sister Edith Ann Joyce of Tioga and his children Linda Malloy, Roger (Jody) Bearce, Terri (Byron) Rider, Carolyn McNamee and his other “daughter” Lona Bauste (Craig) Hystad. Grandkids — Danny Malloy, Jed (Melissa) Rider, Adam (Jenny) Rider, Brian Malloy, Jonie (Jamie) Slater, Laura (Derek Bernier) Bearce, Amanda (Tom) McNamee-Fitterer, Kalie Rider, Abbey (Ryan Agnes) McNamee, Sarah (Travis) Bader, Michael (Melissa) Bearce, and Andrea (Brooks) Griggs. Great Grandkids – Lane, Beau, and Garrett Rider, Ella and Marcus Fitterer, Gracie and Jude Bader, Eden and Mariama Bearce, Elliot, Oliver, and Tru Slater, Jake and Carly Rider, and Tillie and Corrina Griggs. He is also “Uncle Bob” to many nieces and nephews who have fond memories of getting their fingers bent until they said “uncle”.
Bob was preceded in death by his infant son Ronnie, great grandson Gabriel Rider, son-in-law Mark McNamee, twin brother Bud Bearce, sisters Betty Jo Anderson, Carolyn Jane Anderson, Peggy Fougner, and his in-laws Walt Anderson, Betty Jean Bearce, Bernard and Lilah Johnson, and Don and Bernice Krueger.
Dad passed away on Tuesday, March 24th under the care of his loving caregivers on the Legacy floor at Bethel Home. We are very thankful for the compassion they have shown him these last two years.
