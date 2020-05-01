Robert “Bob” Bartels, 64, of Williston, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.
In Keeping with bob’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Robert Allen “Bob” Bartels was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Earnest and Lois (Juneau) Bartels on June 22, 1955. He was raised in Wisconsin before moving to Williston where he graduated from Williston High School.
On February 28, 1982, Bob was united in marriage to Myrna Sathra, to this union, two children Alisha and Bill were born This marriage ended in divorce in 1997.
Bob owned and operated Bartels Construction for over thirty-five years. He became very well known and well liked throughout the Williston community.
Through his entire life, Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, and barbequing with his friends.
He loved the Green Bay Packers ever since grade school. He also liked playing his guitar and harmonica, he played in several bands. He loved to cook and share with all. Most important to him was the love of life, humor and to make others laugh.
Surviving Bob are his best friend and caretaker, Michelle LaPorte; one son, William Bartels; one daughter, Alisha Bartels; one sister, Nancy Bartels and two grand-daughters, Emma and Tara Bartels.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents, Earnest and Lois Bartels and one brother, John Bartels.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Bob or leave condolences for his family.