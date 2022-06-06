Rita (Lantz) Wickum, 70
Rita (Lantz) Wickum, 70, of Williston, passed away, with her family at her side, in Queen Creek, Arizona on Monday, May 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Her Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate the service. Following the funeral there will be a time for food and fellowship at Roger’s Shop located at: 5581 Cartwright Loop NW.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guest book on Wednesday, June 8, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.
Rita Mae (Lantz) Wickum was born on June 15, 1951 in South Heart, ND. She was raised, educated and graduated from High School in South Heart. Rita married the love of her life, Roger Wickum on June 10, 1983. The two blended their families with Rita’s son, Bill, and Roger’s children, Jackie and Travis. Together, they had a son, Ryan. Rita and Roger worked side by side building up the Wickum Construction company, Hidden Treasures, and R&R Trophies. They made a great team, Rita was an impeccable book keeper and business partner with Roger. Roger and Rita enjoyed retirement at their Queen Creek Arizona home visiting with many friends and family.
Rita took great pride in her family, and she had an uncanny ability to find joy and happiness in daily activities. She loved to cook, do craft projects, raise up flower gardens and play card games. She also loved to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The many cozy Christmas gatherings, annual pheasant hunting party, and amazing fish frys are a few of the things her family will always remember. Rita always made time for her friends and family, she enjoyed camping, fishing and being present in their lives.
Surviving Rita are her husband, Roger; children, Jackie (Daryl) Lager, Travis Wickum, Bill (Shelly) Pierce, Ryan (Stacy) Wickum; grandchildren, Jessica (Seth) Dixon, Lakyn Pierce, Cassidy Lager, Tate Wickum, Allise Pierce, Caitlin Lager, Ashton Pierce, Turner Wickum, Ben Pierce, Tillie Wickum and Luci Wickum; six great grandchildren; her siblings, Robert Lantz, Rosie (Don) Leach, Marvin (Marie) Lantz, Ervin (Brenda) Lantz, Peggy (Steve Roller) Lantz.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Ben and Theresa Lantz; brothers, LeRoy Lantz and Richard (Marge) Lantz, and her beloved sister in law, LeeAnn Lantz.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Bethel Home Foundation in Williston, or the Hospice Foundation.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Rita or leave condolences for her family.