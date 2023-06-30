Ricky James Snyder, 64, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at his home in Williston, ND with his family by his side due to COPD and CHF. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Ricky Snyder was born in Frankfurt German on August 1, 1958. He says he “was found under a rock, but is a diamond in the rough”. He spent his youth moving quite a bit between his elementary years through his senior year, they moved 8 times. He graduated from Mill City, OR on June 7, 1977. After graduating, he worked in construction until serving a mission for the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saits from Dec. 7, 1977 – 1979 in Iowa, Des Moines Mission.
After returning, he started dating Karen Straight and they were married in April of 1980. They had 2 children and adopted one. The later divorced in 1991.
He moved to Virginia in 1993 where he pursued his career as a truck driver. With this, he had the opportunity to see the lower 48 states three times.
He moved back to ND in 2000 where he continued trucking for Haliburton. He met and married Amy Anderson in May 2002 and resided in Ray, ND. They later divorced in 2012. He continued truck driving and got involved in scouting. He served in several positions from Scout Master, Para Professional, Unit Commissioner and retired as District Commissioner. He retired at 60 due to extensive health issues.
Rick was fun loving, a dedicated son and brother. He loved all his children, grand children and great-grandchildren. He loved being in the outdoors fishing and hunting. He especially loved the opportunity to serve others.
He is survived by his son, John Snyder (Amanda Turner); daughters, Faye (Josh) Austin, Veda Burnett; mother, Faye Snyder; brothers, Fritz (Karen) Snyder, Steve Snyder; sisters, Tracy (Dennis) Johnston, Robin (Jerry) Vondall; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Thelma and Willard Hudson and Gertrude Pariseau; father, James R. Snyder; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ricky’s Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Williston, ND. President Robert Boyer will be presiding. Ricky will be laid to rest at the Rawson Cemetery in Rawson, ND. Visitation for Ricky will be held one hour before the service at the church in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Ricky’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
