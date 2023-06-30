Snyder

Ricky James Snyder, 64, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at his home in Williston, ND with his family by his side due to COPD and CHF. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

Ricky Snyder was born in Frankfurt German on August 1, 1958. He says he “was found under a rock, but is a diamond in the rough”. He spent his youth moving quite a bit between his elementary years through his senior year, they moved 8 times. He graduated from Mill City, OR on June 7, 1977. After graduating, he worked in construction until serving a mission for the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saits from Dec. 7, 1977 – 1979 in Iowa, Des Moines Mission.

