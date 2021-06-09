Frederick “Rick” Donald Forsberg, 78
Rick Forsberg, 78, of Max, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND.
Rick was born on May 1, 1942 to Donald and Ethel (Fonnest) Forsberg in Minnesota.
On March 4, 1961, Rick was united in marriage to June Wagner; they later divorced but remained friends.
Rick was a master mason and bricklayer. After his retirement, he trained bird dogs, which was his passion.
Rick is survived by his son, Rick (Hershey), daughter Shelly (Wil) Bennett, grandson, Christopher Ellis, brothers Barry (Dona), Tom (Barb), Mike (Roxane), Todd (Becky), Gary, Wade, Brian (Jan), sisters, Sandy Benth (Jack Long), Cheri (Ray) Heimdal, Cathy Forsberg, Donna Colbenson, Jolene (Kevin) Ross, Renae (Nick) Lynch, Tina (James) Poirrier and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Forsberg and Ethel “Hunnah” Richards, his brothers, Robert and Lyle, his sister, Mary Francis, and brothers-in-law, Loren Benth and Dick Colbenson.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for Friday, July 2nd, 2021 from 5–10 PM in the Keel Boat at Spring Lake Park, Williston. All family and friends are welcome to attend.