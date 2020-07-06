Richie (Red) Matchett, 77

Former Williston, ND resident Richie V. (Red) Matchett has passed away in his home with his wife by his side in Chandler, Az.
A memorial service will be held in Cisne, IL at Hoselton Funeral Home on Aug. 15th 2020.
Red Matchett was born Aug. 15th, 1942 to George and Louise Matchett in Cisne, IL. Red was a hard and determined man who when he set his mind to something he did it. He decided at an early age that to be successful he was going to need to outwork everybody else. With that drive Red stated working in the oilfield as a roughneck then later moved on to become a driller with Baash Ross Company in Olney, IL. Later Red was promoted to company manager for NL Acme Tool and was relocated to Williston, ND in 1978. in 1981 at the age of 39 he went into partnership with David Peterson and they formed Wellpro Inc. Red was the managing president until retirement. Red was an active member of the Elks Club and Shriners Organization.
He is survived by his wife JaNell Matchett, son Leslie (Rene) Matchett and their two daughters Lindsay (Kirk, Kylee, Paige) Foster and Lauren Matchet (Rob Lee), R. Vince Jr (Hang) Matchett and their two children Richie and Jasmin, Sister Ladonna (Ron) Berckenstock and half brother George (Carolyn) Matchett.
He is preceded in death by his father George Matchett, mother Louise Henson, brother Vicky Matchett and two sons Riche Joe Matchett and Marvin Lee Matchett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607.