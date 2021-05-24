Richard Summers, 54
It is with overwhelming sadness we announce the passing of Richard deMaine Summers on May 21st 2021 in his home in Williston, North Dakota at the age of 54. We find comfort in knowing that Richard was welcomed home by his parents Marguerite “Peggy” and James, brother William “Biff” and son Spenser.
Richard is survived by his wife, Lynnette; children, Amanda-Mae, (Karl, grandson Levi), Menolly (Shawn, grandson Krystopher), James (Kiley, grandchildren Jaxson, Kyson, Skylin), Patrick, Collin (Bobbie), Caitlin, (Anthony) Felicia (Ethan) and Sean as well his brothers, James “Kevin” (Janet), Bryan (Sharon); and sister-in-law, Linda.
Richard battled many health conditions from childhood through adulthood, but his smile, sense of humor, and adventurous spirit helped him to get through the challenges each ailment brought him in life. “Have trust and patience in His timing.” He strived to live life in the moment, treat his fellow beings with compassion, and often filled his time with his love of cooking, movies, trivia, and woodworking. Richard had many plans for his own property, Serenity Ranch, where he dreamt of living off the grid, gardening, harvesting, and building his own designs. He always said his greatest achievement was his children and he would do it all again.
Richard’s faith in our Heavenly Father, savior Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit led him to perform service to his fellow man. He often focused on those forgotten, or no longer with a voice. This mortal existence was but a step in a greater plan, it neither starts nor ends here. He felt that we all helped contribute to building this earth and the animals on it…
“I would have made the platypus, it is the only explanation for its creation”. He had a unique perspective that often led to strange and hilarious conversations. Many have often stated they have never met another person quite like him. His legacy will be remembered in those strange and wonderful moments left behind. Until we see you again, we love you.
No services will be held in North Dakota; however, a physical and virtual celebration of life will occur at a future date in Utah. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
If you would like to make a charitable contribution in memory of Richard, he frequently donated to the USO (United Service Organizations) or to the Kidney Dialysis Unit through the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation ( Designation: Other; Kidney Dialysis).