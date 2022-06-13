Richard “Rich” Arcand
Richard “Rich” Arcand passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 12, 2022 at St Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. Rich was 75 years old.
Rich was born in Williston, North Dakota in 1946 to Maurice and Edna Arcand where he spent his childhood on the family farm. Upon his graduation from Williston Senior High School in 1964 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed at U.S. Naval Air Station Agana on the U.S. Island Territory of Guam as an avionics technician with the Fleet Airborne Electronics Training Unit-Pacific (FAETUPAC) during the Vietnam era. After his honorable discharge in 1969 he attended college at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, WY and attained a Bachelor of Science degree in range management in 1972. Following college graduation he started his career with the U.S. Forest Service before transferring to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 1973. He served in the BLM faithfully for 30 years starting in Vale, OR as a range technician, transferring to Meeker, CO in 1980, and then to Grand Junction, CO in 1983 where he served a term as associate district manager prior to his retirement in 2003.
Rich was truly a loving father, family member, and friend. He made many kind efforts and sacrifices for supporting and advancing the well-being of family, friends, and colleagues. Rich and his former wife had three children, Aaron, Brian, and Bronwyn.
Rich enjoyed the recreational amenities of the public lands that he helped steward. His pastimes with family and friends included hunting, fishing, shooting, exploring, four-wheeling, camping, woodworking, reading westerns and military novels, Honda trail bike riding and restoration, enjoying evening sunsets on the porch with the family labrador retriever, and happily helping family and friends with any projects where an extra hand was needed.
Rich is survived by his three children, Aaron (Gretchen) Arcand of Martelle, IA, Brian (Alison) Arcand of Grand Junction, CO, Bronwyn (Dave) Malott of Grand Junction, CO, and seven grandchildren, Alec, Caitlin, Taylor, Evan, Elaina, Skyla, and Addison. Other survivors include two sisters, Katie (Kenny) Cox of Pierre South, SD, and Joyce Montgomery of Fargo, ND.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Rich’s close friends, John Ryan, Jim Scheidt, and Alan Kraus. Additionally, special thanks to the medical professionals at St. Mary’s Medical Center who graciously provided his care, especially the palliative care team.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Edna, and his sister Judy.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Life Community Church in Grand Junction, CO in coordination with Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.