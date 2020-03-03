Richard Ober, 80 of Williston passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
Cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Burial will be in Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston, ND. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Ober as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.