Richard “Navy Dick” L. Cothran, 83

Richard “Navy Dick” L. Cothran, age 83, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Royal Care nursing care facility in Avon Park, Florida.. He was born on February 3, 1937 in Greenville, OH to Lorris “Shorty” and Jewel (Enicks) Cothran. After attending Greenville High School he enlisted in the Navy in 1955, where he earned the name he was famously known as, Navy Dick. While stationed in San Diego, CA he was introduced by mutual friend Merlyn Liesener, to his Bride, Ione Foss. On November 29,1963 they were married in the Chapel of the San Diego Naval Base. While in the service, 2 of their children, Barry and Robyn were born. In 1978 he retired from the Navy as an E9 Master Chief Machinist Mate, and the family moved to Ray, ND. While in Ray they owned the Blue Mill Motel and he spent a lot of time on his hobby of restoring VW’s and repairing Spray Coops for many of the local farmers. In 1980, Navy and Ione welcomed their third child Brooke to complete their family. Navy Dick was never one to sit still, so in 1988 he went back to work as a civilian for the Air National Guard, which he traveled the US removing Asbestos. He again retired in 2000. Navy was well known for his love of Harley Davidson motorcycles and Volkswagens. He was a founding member of the Ray Ramblers motorcycle club and considered them all part of his family. He always looked forward to attending the Sturgis motorcycle Rally. For the last 10 years Navy and Ione have enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. He is survived by his wife Ione, son Barry of Napa, CA; daughters Robyn (Scott) German of Hankinson, ND; Brooke (Ryan) Nelson of Fort Ransom, ND. Grandchildren, Caleb Cothran, Jacob Cothran, Bailey German, Hayden German, Gavin Jorgensen, Gracie Nelson, Mara Nelson, Abby Nelson and Brynn Nelson, his sister Sue Ruben. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lorris and Jewel. His sister Joy and brother-in-law Harold McMiller, brother-in-law Jules Rubin, father and mother-in-law Emil and Lillian Foss, sister-in-law Elaine Volz.
Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, February 17th at the Ray Auditorium/ Community Center. Burial will be at the Temple Cemetery, Temple, ND. Friends may call from on Monday from 10:00 am until service time.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and leave their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.