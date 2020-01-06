Richard J. Flaten, 62
August 15, 1957- December 29, 2019
If the contest was an infectious laugh, great smile, and ginormous dimples-Richard was the winner. These are the same attributes that allowed him a free pass all too often in the shenanigans arena.
Blessed with a loving family and great friends, Rich packed a lot of life into his 62 years. His love for all things outdoors never ended. Starting with team sports in Williston, North Dakota to hunting, fishing, boating, camping and photography across many states, he was at his best in that environment.
The only thing that trumped his love of the outdoors was the love of his family.
It was always with much excitement when a baby was added to his clan. Rich and his first wife Michele had three beloved sons- Tosten, Ryan and Erik and his fiancee Darrian. His family lovingly extended with his second wife Sandy to include Brandon Farris and his wife Anne, Cody Farris and his fiancee Loleni, and Tony Johnson and his wife Kylee. Then came the new loves of his life the grand babies- Alyze Farris, Kayleb Farris, Jayce Flaten, Tehya Johnson, Kason Johnson, and Emma Flaten.
Accomplished electrician was on his resume, but his skills went well beyond electrical work. He could handle mechanical, carpentry, brickwork or whatever was necessary. Guess one could say he was a jack of all trades.
We take great comfort in the fact that Richard is safely wrapped in the warm and gentle embrace of our Lord and savior. Like everyone, his journey had some bumps in the road, but he has arrived at the destination we all seek.
Rich is survived by his wife Sandy Flaten, his six children and six grandchildren, his sisters Laura (Don) English, Karen (John) Verdura, Loretta (Tom) Torgerson, his brother Roger (Sandy Temanson) Flaten, many nieces and nephews- he is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Betty Flaten. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
Rest in peace dear Richard.