Richard Falcon, 84
Richard Falcon, 84, of Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020 at his home in Trenton.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate and interment will follow in the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton. For all you musicians that ever pick with Richard, please bring your Acoustics Guitars to the graveside committal service in Trenton.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Friday evening at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Memorial Chapel in Williston.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
Richard Falcon was born in Poplar Montana on February 23rd, 1936 to Albert and Rosina (Vondall) Falcon. He was raised and educated in Trenton ND. His first job was around the age of 9 years old selling The Grit newspaper. This is where he received his first musical instrument. It was a harmonica, the grand prize for selling the most papers.
Richard got his first guitar from his mom at the age of 11. Friends and family of his parents would come to visit and wake him while he was sleeping, insisting he play the guitar for them. He had several bands and band members throughout his life. He played his music on the radio and Television for the popular Faye Crush Show. He was proud of the fact that he was able to perform on TV “when TV just came out.”
Richard finished the eighth grade and went on to complete several one-year certifications, including auto mechanics, diesel mechanics and welding. He has been a water-witcher, a surveyor, a river riprapper, a rancher, a gas station manager, a business owner and, most importantly, a musician. Has served on the Williams County Senior Board, Trenton Senior Board, but the one board that he was most proud of and was on for over 20 years, was the Trenton Housing Board which he assisted in getting more than 40 HUD houses built for the people of Trenton.
Richard was united in marriage to Ardell Larson and together they had 6 children, Bill, Delmar, Myron, Fran and the twins, Lynn and Lon. They had 23 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild still in the oven. Richard and Ardell remained close friends throughout the years, raising their beautiful family with faith and love.
Throughout the years Richard lived in Montana, Alaska, Washington and Colorado, but the happiest time of his life was living in his mom and dad’s home, right here in Trenton, North Dakota.
Richard has been such a wonderful person to so many. He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather, an uncle, a cousin, but most of all, a good friend. He was caring, kind, gentle, courageous, strong, wise and he loved deeply. His faith in God and dedication to the church was something to be admired. The faith, love and empathy he showed everyone will live on through all who loved him.
Richard is survived by his children, William “Bill” (Shelly) Falcon; Delmar (Linda) Falcon; Myron (Gretchen) Falcon; Fran (Dean) Tangedal; Lynn (Tina) Falcon; Lon (Jorie) Falcon. His brother, Roger (Anita) Falcon; Sister, Irene “Sissy” Falcon; numerous Sisters-In-Law, Grand Kids, Great Grand Kids, Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rosina; brothers, Pat, Louis, Charles, Ernie, Ronald “Pealer”, Melvin, Paul, Eddie and August “Babe”; Sisters, Rena and Angeline; Grandchildren, Pascal, Ritchie and Dallas.
One more member has joined the Falcon Angel Band. Heaven must sound amazing!
One more member has joined the Falcon Angel Band. Heaven must sound amazing!
