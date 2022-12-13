Richard Dragseth, 85, of rural Zahl passed away Tuesday morning December 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.
Richard was born on November 3, 1937 to Melvin & Hilda (Rodahl) Dragseth in Williston, ND. He was raised on the family farm and lived there all his life. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and attended various rural country schools.
In 1959 Richard began farming and raising cattle with his brother Mervin and continued to do so until Mervin's death in 1995. After Mervin's death, Richard continued to farm and ranch on his own until 2022.
On June 21, 1968, Richard was united in marriage to Arlene Halvorson at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Williston. To this union, two daughters were born, Cynthia and Pamela. Richard was a wonderful husband and father. There wasn't anything that he wouldn't do for his family.
Over the years he served on various boards including the Appam Elevator Board, the District #8 School Board, the Winner Township Board, and the church council. He was a lifelong member of United Lutheran Church in Zahl.
Richard loved the farm and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed mowing the grass around the farm in his spare time. He was also a real “handy man". He could build or fix almost anything. One of the highlights of his life was when his Norwegian relatives came to visit the area. He thoroughly enjoyed that experience.
Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Arlene and his daughters, Cindy & Pam, all of the family farm, his brother, Harold (Linda) Dragseth of Watford City, ND, his sister-in-law, Donna Mae Dragseth of Alamo, ND, his sister-in-law, Judy (Jim) Germann of Boundurant, Iowa, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Hilda Dragseth, his brother, Mervin Dragseth, his sister, Irene Kaelberer, and his brother-in-law, Delbert Kaelberer.
A Private Funeral Service for Richard will take place. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences a www.fulkersons.com
