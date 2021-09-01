Richard "Dick" Ludwig, 73 Sep 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard “Dick” Ludwig, 73Richard “Dick” Ludwig, 73, Ryder formerly of Williston, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at a Minot hospital.Langhans Funeral Home of Parshall is assisting the family. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Ludwig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Hospital Richard Ludwig Minot Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Angie Jacobson, 56 City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Williston Basin International Airport prepares for Sun Country Airline's arrival as passenger boardings continue to increase Kenneth Carlson, 60 Sanford continues with plans to set up clinic, hospital in Williston Square Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Police: Man threatened, shot at another person AC/DC tribute concert moved to Upper Missouri Fairgrounds Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit