Richard “Dick” Ludwig, 73, from Ryder and Williston, passed away August 31, 2021, at a Minot hospital. Dick was born to Fred and Ethel (Baldwin) Ludwig; he, along with his twin sister Susan, were raised in Raub. He graduated with a great group of classmates from Parshall High School in 1965. He attended the state school of science in Wahpeton before enlisting in the Air Force. He was stationed in Hawaii for most of his military service as a radio operator. While in Hawaii, he also worked for Pacific Recording installing background music systems. In addition, he worked on the sound crew for the original Hawaii Five-O series and the Tora! Tora! Tora! movie.
After his honorable discharge, Dick worked as a mechanic in Montana for Northern Improvement company and the Chevrolet garage in Scobey, MT. He then moved to Casper, WY and worked in the cable tv industry as a construction supervisor, and later started his own cable tv construction business. He returned to North Dakota and settled in Williston where he began working for the cable tv provider where he met his future wife. Dick and Debra Clark were married December 27, 1975 and started their family.
In 1978, Dick became employed with Williams Electric Cooperative (MWEC), starting as an apprentice lineman and working his way up to metering supervisor. While at the co-op, he and several other metering fellows from around the state, developed the first-ever US Department of Labor approved metering apprenticeship training course for the industry. Upon retirement in 2009, Dick and Debra purchased a farm in Ward County close to Ryder, ND, where he and his “Wifee” spent many happy summers at their second home.
In 2017, Dick was elected to the board of directors of MWEC and was very honored to serve after his 31 years of employment with them. He was a member of the Ryder senior citizens group, the Ryder Community Club, and Old Settlers Picnic Association.
Dick is survived by his first and only wife, Debbie; daughter, Carmella Evanson; sons, Glen and David (McKenzie); twin-sister, Susan Bradley; along with several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Bradley.
Celebration of Life: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Ryder Community Center (#2 North Main Street) in Ryder