Richard Dean Daniels, 66, passed away in his sleep at his home Thursday, June 23rd, 2023 in Williston ND.
Ricky was born August 22, 1956 in Williston, ND to Joseph Daniels and Arlene Daniels Nelson. He graduated from Williston High School and went on to graduate from UND-Williston as a Diesel Mechanic. After graduating he worked at Holmen Diesel which he loved. Thru his life he worked other jobs but spent most of his years at Plumb Building.
Family was important to him. Ricky grew up with 5 sisters and 1 brother. A large family which included a large number of cousins who were always together. As a young child he was considered a “stinker” which he never out grew! Rick was very excited when he found out he was a “Big” brother, instantly he loved his brother Keith. His friends were also very important to him, especially Randy and Stephanie Westlie who were more like another brother and sister to him.
His first love, Donna Haugsdal, he married in 1978. Through the years he had relationships that were important to him, but none as important as Georgia Anderson. She was the love of his life.
Ricky liked to hunt, play golf, shoot pool, listen to music and drink beer with his friends at Busters. Ricky had a big heart and his family and friends will miss him dearly.
Ricky is survived by his sisters and brothers, Linda Corner; Brenda Daniels (Larry Grondahl); Jennice Franklin (Bill); Keith Lindsey (Darlene); Darla Whitty (Wayne); Marilyn Langello (Mike); Aunt & Uncle David & Ann Bakke and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his “Busters family”.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy & Arlene Nelson; son, Kevin; grandparents, Art & Ruth Bakke and Eddie & Irene Nelson; brother, Darrel; brother in-law, Fran Corner; his special friend, Georgia Anderson.
Ricky’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Ron Wright will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow the Memorial Service in the Funeral Homes Hospitality Room. Inurnment will take place at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
The Memorial Service will be live streamed, you can view Ricky’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.