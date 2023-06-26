Daniels

Richard Dean Daniels, 66, passed away in his sleep at his home Thursday, June 23rd, 2023 in Williston ND.

Ricky was born August 22, 1956 in Williston, ND to Joseph Daniels and Arlene Daniels Nelson.  He graduated from Williston High School and went on to graduate from UND-Williston as a Diesel Mechanic.  After graduating he worked at Holmen Diesel which he loved.  Thru his life he worked other jobs but spent most of his years at Plumb Building.

