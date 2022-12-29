Richard D. Christensen, 88

Richard D. Christensen, 88, of Watford City, passed away peacefully on December 25,2022 at the McKenzie County Healthcare Center in Watford City ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City is assisting the family with the arrangements. Friends may sign the online guestbook and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

Richard’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND. Pastor Paul Balaban will officiate. There will be a public visitation held from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Watford CityR, ND. He will be laid to rest at the Schafer Cemetery in Watford City, ND.

