Richard D. Christensen, 88, of Watford City, passed away peacefully on December 25,2022 at the McKenzie County Healthcare Center in Watford City ND.
Richard’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND. Pastor Paul Balaban will officiate. There will be a public visitation held from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Watford CityR, ND. He will be laid to rest at the Schafer Cemetery in Watford City, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast
Rich was born on November 6, 1934, in Watford City, ND to Ralph & Arlene Boe Christensen. He was a happy, delightful child. He graduated from Watford City High School in 1952. He went on to Dakota Business College in Fargo, ND for three years and then on to Minot State where he played football and worked at Thompson - Larson Funeral Home. He decided to follow his grandfather and Dad in the funeral business. He enrolled at the Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee, WI. He came back to Watford City and the family business. He later went to work in the oil fields. He met his wife-to-be in Sidney, MT, Patricia (Patti) France. They married on May 31, 1959. They celebrated 63 years of marriage, May 31, 2022. Rich and Patti had two children, Pembra Richelle in 1962 and Richard Mark in 1967. Rich was then employed by Texaco, Inc. and was there until retirement in January of 1993. Texaco moved them to Powell, WY, Casper, WY, Denver, CO and then to Midland, TX. Rich was a people person and belonged to many organizations – Masons, Lions Club, where he was Dist. Governor and was awarded the Melvin Jones award. As Dist. Governor, he was awarded a trip for him & Patti to Osaka, Japan. He was a President for Jaycees and taught Sunday School at First Lutheran for many years. Golf was his passion. He also took classes to become a professional golf club maker. It certainly became more than a hobby. He loved to bowl, watch football and in younger years, played baseball. He coached Legion Baseball and the youth groups. He even gave golf lessons to a group of ladies. Not wanting to be idle, he went to work for Empire Oil in Williston, ND for nine years. Rich celebrated his 88 th birthday on November 5, 2022. A few days later he suffered a stroke and was in the hospital for a month and a half. He passed away on Christmas Day, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Patti; 2 children, Pembra and Mark; his brother, James Peter; his brother-in- law, Darwin France of Sidney, MT and many nieces and nephews and many good friends and golfing buddies. Preceding him in death are his mother and father; sisters, Sonja Gossin and his young sister, Karen, who passed away at age six.
