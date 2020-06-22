Richard D. Bronson, 73
Richard D. Bronson, 73, of Williston and rural McGregor, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation will follow the service.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services.