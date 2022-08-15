Richard Bjornson, 82

Richard Bjornson, 82, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston on Friday morning, August 12, 2022.

Service information

Aug 18
Visitation
Thursday, August 18, 2022
9:00AM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Aug 19
Visitation
Friday, August 19, 2022
9:00AM-12:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Aug 19
Funeral Service
Friday, August 19, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
1024 6th St W
Williston, ND 58801
