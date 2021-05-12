Reverend Michael Callahan, 60
Reverend Michael Callahan, 60, of Parshall, ND formerly of Williston, ND passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his residence in Parshall, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Michael’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Huskamp will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and one hour prior to services at the Church. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast
