Rev. Steve C. Johnson, 69

Rev. Steve C. Johnson, age 69, of Alexandria, MN, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City, ND. Steve’s friend since Junior High, Rev. Kenrad Pederson will be officiating.
Time of Sharing service to be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan 28, at the church.
Steve was born Aug 11, 1952 in Lisbon, ND, the youngest of 8 boys to Gertie & Elmer Johnson. He was raised in Milnor, North Dakota and graduated from Milnor High School in 1970. He attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD and moved on to Saint Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, MO.
On June 6, 1980, he was united in marriage to Mary Stafney at Mohall United Methodist Church. Even though they had been born in the opposite corners of the state, both of them had been baptized by the same pastor, the Rev. Ralph Rowe.
Mary and Steve lived a life of service. As Mary would say, they “bloomed where they were planted”, serving parishes in Mohall, Williston, Hazen, Valley City, and Mandan, along with other churches that were linked to these larger churches. After Mary’s death, Steve served one more parish in South Dakota: Arlington before retiring to Alexandria, MN. After retiring, Steve was blessed to baptize both his grandchildren.
Steve was a great pastor. He understood that preaching on Sunday is a small fraction of what it means to be a pastor. He was a counselor, a hospital chaplain, a community leader, a listening ear, an advisor, a youth mentor, a friend.
Survivors include his children, Christopher Johnson of Minneapolis, Pamela Gust and Randal Johnson both of Alexandria; two grandchildren, Cormick and Adeline both of Alexandria; four brothers, David of Emmet, ID, Marshall of Pollock, SD, John (Marilyn) of Belle Fourche, SD, and Harris (Linda), Bismarck, ND; and “ninth brother” nephew, Dwight of Moorhead, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gertie and Elmer Johnson; wife, Mary; and brothers, Gene, Tom, and Bob.
Steve will be buried next to Mary at the Mandan Union Cemetery later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the church of your choice.