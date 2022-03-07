Rev. Raymond J. Milner Jr. (Grandpa Red) passed away in his sleep after a short illness on March 4, 2022.
Raymond was born in Williston, North Dakota, to Raymond and Mildred Milner on November 9, 1930. Red was a volunteer firefighter with the Williston fire department for 37 years. He started with the fire department in 1955 and worked his way up to become fire chief in 1977. Red’s dream was to work with the city to plan, budget, and build a new fire hall. The new fire all was built and opened in 1981.
Red worked at the Williston Post office for 27 years retiring in 1992. Red and Marty moved to Roswell, New Mexico, after retiring. They both loved to play golf, and Dad said they could play all year round in Roswell. Red was a member of the Shriners and Masons organizations.
After moving to Roswell, Red became a Deacon of the Episcopal Church and served at St. Andrews Episcopal. Grandpa Red moved to Lubbock, Texas, in July 2021 to be with family. He was preceded in death by Marty, his wife of 50 years.
His daughter Kim Ramsey (H) Lee of Lubbock, Texas, survived him and his son Joe Milner (W) LuAnn of Lexington, Virginia.
Grandchildren include Jessica Reynolds (H)Thomas of Lubbock, Texas, Jeremy Ramsey (W) Bethany, or Sour Lake, Texas, Samantha Bennington (H) Aaron of Lexington, Virginia, Benjamin Milner of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Katie Ann Vigdal (H) Joshua of Oakdale, Minnesota.
Great Grandchildren include Addison and Avett Reynolds, Soloman and Walter Bennington, and many nieces and nephews.
Special friend Elly Mulkey.
On Saturday, March 26, 2022, services will be held at 11:00 am at St Peters Episcopal church located at 505 N. Pennsylvania, Ave, Roswell, NM 88201. Deacon Milner will be placed in the Columbarium at St. Andrews for his final resting place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Deacon Raymond Milner Jr. to St. Peters Episcopal. They will use them to help the community and church need he actively supported. Lagrone Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Roswell, New Mexico, are assisting in funeral arrangements.