Rev. Michael Joseph Callahan, 60, of Parshall, ND, formerly of Williston, ND passed away on Sunday, May 9th, 2021 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church parsonage in Parshall, ND.
Michael’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Huskamp will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and one hour prior to services at the Church. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.

Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Mike was born on January 19, 1961 to Chuck and Millie (Carlson) Callahan in Rapid City, SD. He was raised in Rapid City and graduated from Stevens High School in 1979. He attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. Mike was very talented in many sports including swim team, football, wrestling, golf and baseball. He excelled in baseball and went on to play with the Rapid City American Legion Post 22 Baseball Team. As a young adult, Mike developed an interest in body building. With his determination he eventually became Mr. Midwest Body Building Champion in 1982. He continued his conditioning with weights his entire life. Mike was a member of Rapid City’s Boy Scout Troup No. 7 where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1979. Mike also loved fishing and enjoyed many days fishing with his good friend, Steve Rehak, his nephew, Carson Kruse and brother-in-law, Mark Kruse.
Mike worked for Callahan Plumbing & Heating in Rapid City until he moved to Princeton, Illinois to start his own plumbing and heating business. He met his wife, Debra McQuade in Princeton. While in Princeton, God graciously drew Mike into a church to pray. As he was praying, he strongly felt the Holy Spirit flow through his body and at that moment Mike renewed his trust in Jesus. Jesus gave Mike hope and new passion for life. Mike poured himself into God’s Word and was transformed into a new person full of God’s Spirit of love and peace. From then on, Mike’s two favorite things to discuss were Jesus and Grace. He knew deeply that he was a sinner, and the gift of grace that he experienced in Jesus. It was such a joy to witness all the transformation God did in him through the years.
Mike moved to Williston in 2007 and worked for Selid Plumbing, MDU and Our Redeemers Lutheran Church. While working full-time for MDU, Mike started American Lutheran Theology Seminary to fulfill his dream of serving the Lord through Ministry. In August 2020, Mike graduated with a Master’s Degree of Divinity. Mike was called by the Lord to service in Parshall, ND at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Lucky Mound Lutheran Church. He was ordained at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in October, 2020. Mike loved to talk about his congregations. They brought him such great joy. When asked about how he was adjusting to serving at these churches, he always smiled. He especially loved to talk about the kids, the silly things they would say and do. The biggest gift you could give Pastor Mike is a deeper commitment to Jesus and serving one another in God’s love and by God’s grace.
Mike is survived by his brothers, Timothy (Deb) Callahan and Chuck (Camille) Callahan and his two sisters, Nancy (Jeff) Vickers and Cathy (Mark) Kruse; his nephews, Brian & Brad Callahan, Tim Callahan, Brady & Jay Vickers and Carson Kruse; his nieces, Katie Mack, Kasey Richards, Carly Kruse, Courtney and Cassie Callahan; plus several great nieces and nephew.
Mike leaves behind his best friends Steve Rehak and Gerald Reighard of Williston and four lifetime friends, Rocky Sheldon, Steve Wolff, Leo Volin, and Joel Gross, all of Rapid City.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Millie Callahan, and Debra McQuade Callahan.