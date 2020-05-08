Rev. Burnell Pudwill, formerly of Williston ND, died after sustaining injuries from a fall at his home in Winnipeg Canada on May 2, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Rev. Pudwill served as pastor to the Williston Wesleyan Church (New Hope Church) from 1969-1974. He and his wife, Delores, served together as missionaries in Haiti from 1974-2005. Following her death in 2005, Rev. Pudwill continued his Haiti water well drilling and construction activities until shortly before his death. He was remarried to Marie Theano of Haiti in 2007 and made their home in Winnipeg. Due to the current COVID-19 health conditions, a memorial service with interment at Avon SD Baptist Cemetery will be held at a future date. Wojcik’s Funeral Chapel in Winnipeg Canada is in charge of arrangements. Friend are invited to view the full obituary and send condolences at www.wojciksfuneralchapel.com
