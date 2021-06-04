Rena Turcotte, 71

Rena Turcotte, 71, of Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Thursday evening, June 3, 2021 at her home in Trenton.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Trenton Cemetery will follow the funeral service.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Rena or leave condolences for her family.

A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 8, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.

To send flowers to the family of Rena Turcotte, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 8
Visitation
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
9:00AM-6:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Jun 9
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Jun 9
Livestream of Service
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
11:00AM
Everson Coughlin Facebook Page
112 4th street east
williston, North Dakota 58801
