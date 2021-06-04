Rena Turcotte, 71
Rena Turcotte, 71, of Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Thursday evening, June 3, 2021 at her home in Trenton.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Trenton Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Rena or leave condolences for her family.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 8, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.