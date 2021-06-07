Rena Mae Turcotte, 71
Rena Mae Turcotte, 71, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband, children and grandchildren, Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at her home in Trenton, North Dakota, following a five-year courageous battle with cancer.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Trenton Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 8, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.
Rena Mae was born October 13th, 1949 in Williston, North Dakota to Rena Annie and John Iver Moline where she was raised, the second eldest of four siblings: Judy, Dorothy, William and Mary.
Rena Mae was gifted. She was a talented, stand-out athlete and a gifted musician. She excelled in basketball, bowling and softball. She was determined, competitive, and never satisfied with being ordinary. She worked hard to excel in everything she choose to do. She wanted to do her best and be the best, anything less wasn’t good enough. Through her love for softball, she began traveling to Trenton and played many years of softball with what would become her future sisters-in-law, where she met and fell for another softball lover, Ted Turcotte.
On September 1st, 1972, Rena Mae was united in marriage to Ted Turcotte in Williston, North Dakota at the Williams County Court House. The following day, the couple relocated to Minot, North Dakota, where Ted was attending college and pursuing his degree in education. In 1973, they welcomed the first of six children and spent the next few years in Minot, then Williston/Trenton, and Bismarck before officially returning, settling and rooting their then small family in Trenton. She devoted her life to her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a self-taught guitarist, a beautiful singer, and played the piano and accordion while dabbling with the fiddle and violin. Rena Mae was well-known for her musical partnership with life-long friend, BernaDyne White, where together, they would sing and play mainly for funerals, while spending even more time in each other’s homes, singing and playing.
Rena Mae dedicated 30 years of service to Trenton School where she was employed as a custodian. She was a selfless person who took immense pride in the upkeep of Trenton school. Normal business hours didn’t apply to her. She would always say “a job worth doing is worth doing well.” At the end of the school day, whatever was going on that day, she played a hand in it. She spent countless hours setting up for kindergarten graduations, choir & band concerts, elementary/high school Christmas programs, cleaning up the gymnasium & the hallways after all sporting events, and high school commencements in addition to her daily custodial duties.
In 2016, Rena Mae was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. As a family, we were challenged with a new way of life, where uncertainty was the certainty. Rena Mae, like everything else in her life faced this storm with determination and fight.
Rena is survived and will be remembered with love by her husband, Ted; four sons, Robert (Keysa), Wylie, and Krag of Trenton, N.D., William of Bismarck, N.D.; two daughters, Lisa (Terry) Falcon, and Lacey (Jonathan) Hippe both of Trenton, N.D.; brother, William (Mary) Moline of Cumming, G.A.; sisters, Judy (Larry) Shoemaker of Winchester, K.Y., Dorothy Peterson of Williston, N.D., and Mary (Robert) Taraskiewicz of Portsmouth, V.A.; sisters-in-law, Connie (Archie) Lynch of Trenton, N.D. and Dina Elton of Lynd, M.N.; brothers-in-law, Alex Poitra of Belcourt, N.D. and Antoine Moran of Trenton, N.D.; eleven grandchildren, BaileyAnn (Blake), Emilee, Bailee K., Trystan, Jace, Malloree, Jaxon, Kynlee, Izebele, Jaxson, and Ezmae; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rena Annie and John Iver Moline; parents-in-law, Robert and Emma Turcotte; brothers-in-law, Robert Peterson, Larry (MableAnn) Turcotte, Leroy Elton, Jim (Sharon) Turcotte; sisters-in-law, June (Louie) Falcon, Barbara Poitra, Judy (Charles) Falcon, and Marion “Fee” Moran; and many other relatives and dear friends.
The family of Rena Mae Turcotte acknowledges with the utmost appreciation, the extraordinary healthcare workers and many community members who cared for Rena throughout the last five years, the warm-hearted messages, floral tributes and other gestures of kindness and love. May God bless you all, and may God bless Mama!
The Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the Turcotte Family.