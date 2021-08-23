Reidar Belvin Sandvold, 89
Reidar Belvin Sandvold was born April 18, 1932 in Wildrose, ND to Borghild (Olson) and Reidar Belvin Sandvold. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Reidar grew up on the family homestead north of Zahl, attended grade school in Sioux Township and graduated from Grenora in 1950. He was part of the Grenora H.S State Basketball team of 1950.
At the age of 21 he took over the family farm and began his life passion of farming and ranching. He lived by the motto “you rest you rust”. He worked hard and took pride in his livestock and land.
Reidar married Norma Holman and together they had two children; Al and Suzanne. After the death of Norma, he met and married Avis Wright and added 5 more children; Dirk, Gina, Raef, Kyle and Nyle. Together, Reidar and Avis, with their mismatched family, cultivated the land through the Centennial Year of the Sandvold farm.
Upon retirement they began their winter migration to Yuma, AZ where lifelong friends were made. The two of the them spent time traveling the world and golfing whenever possible. You would never find one without the other and they were always holding hands. His friends would tease him that a one-day trip could turn into a week depending on how many golf courses were in-between.
Reidar was a strong willed, kind and gentle man with firm convictions of faith, family and country.
He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and loved his family fiercely, always leaving them with a huge hug, a whisker burn, and the lingering scent of Old Spice.
Reidar went home to the Lord peacefully in his sleep at his home in Williston on August 21, 2021.
Reidar is survived by his loving wife, Avis and their children, Al (Mary) Sandvold, Suzanne (Kyle) Nygaard, Gina (Reggie) Westero, Kyle Haugen and Nyle (Rocky) Belgarde.
Grands and Greats: Katie & Chris Baker (Gordy and Addy): John & Maggie Hook (Tyler, McKenzie & Lori); James Hook. Olivia, Karsyn & Jase Nygaard. Kyle & Eric Hansen (Tucker, Bridger, Remmi & Wren); Krista & Alex Hagen (Julian & Juniper). Cody & Erica Haugen (Benjamin & Olivia). Lindsey & Chet Wehr (Rae Lynn, Jessie, Chester, Katie, Cecil & Zinnia); Levi Muse (Loki); Calsi Ennen (Ryder & Axle) & Rylee Belgarde. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma; parents, Reidar and Borghild; brother, Herald Sandvold and sister, Grace Storhaug. His children; Dirk and Raef Haugen; and grandchildren, Jenni Haugen and Jodi Belgarde.
In lieu of flowers or gifts memorials can be made to the Upper Missouri Ministries.
Reidar’s Memorial Service will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND.
