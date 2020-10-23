Raynold Kenneth Vesey 99, of Minot, ND, formerly of Stanley, ND went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family.
A Private Service for Ken will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Sarah Sorenson will officiate. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. Visitation open to the public, will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Ken’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.