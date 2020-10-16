Raymond Viall, 80
Raymond Viall, 80, of Ray, passed away at his home, under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family on Thursday evening, October 15, 2020.
In keeping with Ray’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
