Raymond R. Pressnall, 54 of Tioga, ND passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Trinity Health Hospital in Minot, ND.
His funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Interment will be in United Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Friends may call at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and an hour prior to services at the church.
