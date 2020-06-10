Raymond James Nygaard 68, of Wildrose, ND passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Wildrose Fire Hall in Wildrose. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hamlet, ND. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the firehall in Wildrose.
Raymond James Nygaard was born in Crosby on February 29, 1952, to Milton and Norma Nygaard. Ray was a graduate of Wildrose High School in 1970 and briefly attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He began farming with his dad in Wildrose in 1975 and recently finished seeding his 45th crop. He also worked on oil rigs during the winter months for 6 years in northwest and southwest North Dakota.
Raymond was united in marriage to Jean Halvorson on May 27, 1983, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby, ND. They lived in Wildrose at first, but soon built a new home on the family farm. Ray, “Ming”, was a friend to all who knew him and enjoyed sharing stories and his many infamous jokes over a cup of coffee or a Busch Light. He often laughed first and loudest, and his smile could light up a room. Ray loved a good deal and was a fixture at many auction sales, often finding so many “treasures” he’d have to buy a new trailer to get them home. Because of this, he often got stuck with the first item up for sale to get the auction going, and he enjoyed every minute of it.
Ray served on the Hayland Township election board for over 20 years and also served as the secretary. He was a member of the Wildrose Fire Department over 30 years and secretary for the Wildrose Fire District for 25 years. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose.
In addition to his other involvements, Ray found joy in being a successful grain and cattle farmer, and spending time with his beloved wife, Jeannie, their three kids, and being “Papa” to seven adored grandchildren.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Jean, of Wildrose; two sons-Robert (Jessica), Carson, Channing, Chloe and Cami Nygaard of Tioga, Seth (Stephanie), Aubrey and Alexander Nygaard of Crosby; and daughter Janae (Dan) Maier and Joseph of Wildrose. He is also survived by his siblings Gene (Sue) Nygaard of Crosby, Betty (Jake) Dhuyvetter of Noonan, Karen (Wally Morita) Nygaard of Grand Forks, and Kathi (Jan
Heimdal) Nygaard of Granville; and sister in law Marcene (Errol) Thvedt of Bismarck. Ray is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Robert.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to St. Luke’s Community Foundation.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby, ND is in charge of arrangements.