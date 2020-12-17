Raymond Gerald Beard, 93

Raymond Gerald Beard, age 93, of Rochester, Minnesota, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Raymond Gerald Beard was born on March 27, 1927 in Sanish, North Dakota to parents Herman and Anna (Jensen) Beard. He grew up in Sanish, ND and entered the United States Navy during WWII at age 17. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in Industrial Engineering and also met his future wife.
Raymond also served during the Korean War. He married Mary Kyllo on August 16, 1953 in McCanna, North Dakota. The couple moved to Clinton, Iowa where Raymond worked for Dupont. They later moved to Rochester in 1957 where he worked as an engineer and later as a programmer at IBM, retiring in 1987.
Raymond enjoyed wood carving and built several canoes and kayaks. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and going up to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA). He passed on the love of the BWCA and travel to his grandchildren. Raymond loved his cat George. He was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and was on the building committee. He had also served on the Board of Directors for Good Earth Village, a faith-based facility near Spring Valley, MN.
Raymond had a special love for Norway, the country of his Mother's birth. He and Mary traveled there extensively, reconnecting and forging forever relationships with family. Raymond mastered the art of Lefse making, a treat enjoyed by all.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Mary Beard; daughters, Sara (Robert) Revell of Blountstown, FL and Kirsten (David) Kimball of Eden Prairie, MN; four grandchildren: Bobby (Kristina) Revell, Jake Revell, Christopher Kimball and Nathan Kimball; two great-grandchildren, Ryder Revell and Turner Revell; sister, Ruth Drake of St. Paul, MN; brother, Richard (Coreen) Beard of Williston, ND. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Lillie, Sally, Ivy and Jody and five brothers, Walter, Art, Harold, Dutch and Donald.
Interment with military honors will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, 1300 Marion Road SE, Rochester, MN.
Memorials are preferred to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Sunday School Program or Good Earth Village.
