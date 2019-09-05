Ray William Teske, 84
Ray William Teske, age 84, Williston, ND passed away Sept. 2, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center in Minot ND.
Ray was born Feb. 14, 1935 in Cole, Montana to Mathilda Ruth (Jorstad) and Ben Teske.
On July 26, 1958, Ray was joined in marriage to Joan Storseth. From this marriage six children were born.
Ray’s life started by living in different towns in Montana and with the family eventually moving to Ray, ND. As a youngster he worked in the sugar beet fields and at a dairy farm. He worked in the oil fields in Ray and Tioga. At the early age of around 15 yrs old he started his career with the ND State Highway Department where he was a heavy equipment operator working in the Badlands, Columbus, Stanley and all surrounding areas. Ray and three other co-workers formed what is now called PERS, which he was very proud of. Ten years into his Highway Dept. job; as a member of the National Guards, he was activated for the Berlin Crisis and stationed in Fort Riley Kansas. After retiring from the Highway Dept. he began his next career of farming which was his true passion that he worked until this year. This gave him tremendous pride and joy, he cherished every moment on the farm.
Ray is survived by his wife, Joan of 61 years; children, LaVon Teske, Lloyd (ConiLe) Teske, Laura Ritter, Loren (Kim) Teske, LeAnn (Rick) Poppler and Shawn (Nikki Tverberg) Teske; grandchildren, Jaxon, Andrew (Karissa), Steven (Addy), Triten, Jordan, Ashleyana (Cayle), Darian and Josieann; eight great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; brother, Kermit Teske and sister, Adeline (Orville) Blekestad.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Duane; granddaughter, Miranda Teske; son-in-law, Warren Ritter; six sisters and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Williston Coyote Foundation School Lunch Program in Memoriam of Ray Teske. c/o Codi Austreim PO Box 1407 Williston, ND 58802 (701) 770-6251.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Rundstrom Chapel at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Steve Lundblum will officiate. Interment with military rites will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM until noon and at the church one hour prior to services.
