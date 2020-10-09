Ray Powell, 71, of Alexander, ND passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Ray’s Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Alexander Firehouse in Alexander, ND. Father Brian Gross will officiate and interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston, ND.
The Funeral Liturgy will be broadcast live on the Fulkerson Stevenson FaceBook page, please follow the link on Ray’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and at the Alexander Firehouse, one hour prior to services.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adhere to local and state requirements for social distancing.