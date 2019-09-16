Ray Hennessy, 87
Ray Hennessy, 87, Minot and longtime Berthold area farmer died on September 14, 2019 in a Minot nursing home.
Ray’s survivors include his wife of 64 years Patricia (O’Donnell) Hennessy; children: Tim, Rebecca, Bill, Pat, Lisa, John and Holly. He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Anna and sisters: Vivian, Esther and Gayle.
Mass of Christian Burial: September 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church — Minot.
Prayer Service: September 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in St. Ann’s Catholic Church — Berthold.
Memorials are preferred to the Ward County Book Mobile and Second Story Social Club — Minot.
