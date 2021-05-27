Ray D. O’Shaughnessy, 78, formerly of Williston, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 24, 2021.
Ray’s funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Thursday, June 3, at Parkway Funeral Home, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Bill Christensen, of Williston, will officiate. Burial with Military honors to follow at The ND Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, with a reception at The Broadway Grill starting at 4pm. Visitation for friends and family will take place Wednesday, June 2, from 4-7pm at Parkway Funeral home.
Ray was born in Pembina County in 1943, to Enos and Vera (Stratton) O’Shaughnessy. He was one of eight children. While growing up in Hamilton, he loved spending time with his siblings and he also spent every summer playing baseball with a group of dear friends. After graduating high school, he spent a short time in Oregon before following in his brother’s footsteps and joining the US Army. He proudly served his country in the US and Germany. Ray returned home after he was Honorably Discharged and soon after, met the love of his life, Donna Storbakken. They were united in marriage in 1965, and spent over 55 wonderful years together. Ray graduated from college in Wahpeton, and accepted a job in Williston, where he and Donna raised their three children- Pam, Terri, and Ryan. Their home on Rose Lane created an ideal life, where their neighbors became lifelong friends.
Ray will be remembered as a smart, honest, hardworking man who always put his family first. He was employed by Mercy Hospital for the majority of his career (over 30 years). His employees became family and The Sisters of Mercy graciously overlooked his Lutheran ways, as they delighted in this Irishman’s kindness and charm. Later in life, golf became “his sport”. He and his close friend, Bob Ruhland, never met a course they didn’t enjoy. They, with their wives, traveled far and wide throughout the years, with Pebble Beach being the most iconic course, but Links of ND remained their favorite.
Over the years, Ray gave his time and heart to many organizations. He was a Boy Scout Troop Leader, sponsored children through Christmas for Kids at Mercy Hospital, as well as a Young Life Leader, a Deacon at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, a member of the Elk’s Club and volunteered for The American Cancer Society with Relay for Life being his favorite event.
After Ray’s retirement, he and Donna relocated to Bismarck, where he continued his love for golfing, and would meet up with his friends weekly to play “a quick 18”. HIs love for his family showed in everything he did, with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren being his pride and joy. In recent years, he faced many health challenges. Donna was by his side, caring for him through multiple cancer diagnoses, a stem cell transplant, strokes, and finally Covid-19. He fought tirelessly and bravely, but the Lord called him home. We will mourn the loss of a good man, cherished husband, beloved father, loving grandfather & great-grandfather, loyal brother, favorite uncle, and true friend. We will never forget our time with him and cherish his memory forever. To know Ray meant to know the best qualities of a man- loyal, kind, compassionate, and trustworthy. We are so thankful to the nurses in the Covid ICU and to Dr. Haven Malish for his kind and discerning care.
Ray leaves behind his wife, Donna; his daughters, Pam (Paul) Stromme, Williston, Terri (Andy) Wilder, Bismarck; son, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Vancouver, WA.; grandchildren, Sara (Stromme) and Adam Crook, Katie (Stromme) and Brandon Monson, Benjamin Stromme, Noah Wilder, Eli Wilder, and Gulliver O’Shaughnessy; great-grandchildren, Josie Crook, Dylan Stromme & Hannah Monson, Owen & Alec Stromme; sister, Jean Swenson, Albany MN; brothers, Robert (Bob) & Sheila O’Shaughnessy, Bismarck, and Michael (Mike) and Diana O’Shaughnessy, Grand Forks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leland “Buzzy” O’Shaughnessy, and sisters, Lillian Fisher, Corrine “Mye” Herbal, and Faye Melvin.
To share memories of Ray and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com