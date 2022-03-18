Ramona Poeckes, 96
Ramona Poeckes, 96, of Williston, went to be with Jesus on March 10, 2022 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church in Williston, Rev. Jon Wellumson will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery in Williston will follow the service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
Ramona Poeckes, 96, Williston, ND went to be with Jesus on March 10, 2022 at the Tioga Medical Center. She was born in Plaza, ND on September 13, 1925 to John and Ellen Peterson.
Her mother died when Ramona was 17 months old, her dad married Lillian Erickson Peterson on June 20, 1929. Ramona attended Mountrail Consolidated School through eighth grade, Plaza High School for three years and graduated in 1943 from Van Hook High School. She attended two summers at Minot State College.
Ramona met Jeannette Larson Taasevigen at summer school in 1944. Ramona came home with Jeannette who lived near Alamo. Her parents brought them to Williston where Ramona started doing clerical work and waitressing. While waitressing Ramona met Anton and they dated five years before he finally convinced her to marry him! After her second year of summer school she taught school for three more years by Alamo, Dore, and Pioneer School. Following teaching she worked at Kather’s Drug Store in Williston, ND.
Ramona and Jeannette remained lifelong friends until Jeannette’s passing in 2013.
March 7, 1953, Ramona married Anton Poeckes at Lucky Mound Lutheran Church, Rural Parshall, ND. Anton farmed by Zahl and was a mason and brick layer. Ramona was a housewife who lived on the farm during planting and seeding times. She has lived in the first and only house they bought in Williston since 1953! 69 years! She was happy to be able to stay in her house up until the last two weeks of her life on earth.
Throughout these years she did short term child care for families, she rolled up hair and gave permanents to neighbors and friends. She took care of family and friends playing and caring for nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, playing games, puzzles, Legos, and taking them to “Mona’s Park”.
She loved her neighborhood enjoying coffee time and get togethers with them. (They all passed before her). These past few years when it was hard for her to get out she loved Sunday mornings being able to listen on her radio to church services all morning long! She enjoyed reading, embroidering, gardening, canning, making lefse, flatbread, donuts and buns. Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church has been Ramona’s church for many years, attending there with her niece Nancy and her family.
She is survived by her sisters Ilene Orluck, Tioga, ND and Merilyn Grosshans, Las Vegas, NV. Nieces and nephews: Bruce (Sylvia) Orluck, Susan (Al) McFarlane, John (Renee) Orluck, Carolyn (Kermit) Berge, Nancy (Brian) Rice, Deb (Tom) Feist, Sheryl (Curtis) Hussey, David (Christine) Peterson, Mark (Kimberly) Peterson.
Ramona was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anton in 1991, her parents, brother Duane Peterson, sister-in-law Helen Peterson, sister Evelyn Copes, brother-in-law Harvey Orluck, John (Laurel) Poeckes, sisters-in-law Anna (John) Neubauer, Mary (Roy) Lundby, Katherine (LeRoy) Larson, Betty (Bill) Saunders, Josephine Poeckes and many great nieces and nephews.
We thank the Lord for blessing us with her life.