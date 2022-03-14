Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ramona Poeckes, 96, of Williston, Passed away at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga on Thursday evening, March 10, 2022.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Ramona or leave condolences for her family.

To send flowers to the family of Ramona Poeckes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 19
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 19, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Emmanuel Free Lutheran, AFLC
1213 3rd Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 19
Graveside
Saturday, March 19, 2022
12:00PM-12:30PM
Riverview Cemetery
815 9th Ave West
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Mar 18
Visitation
Friday, March 18, 2022
9:00AM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load comments