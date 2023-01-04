Ragna Ring, age 97 of Bottineau, formerly of Wildrose passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at a Bottineau nursing home. Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau. A graveside service will take place in Wildrose in the spring.
Ragna Ring, a daughter of Hans and Anna (Herland) Anderson, was born on April 8, 1925 in Corinth ND. On July 6, 1943, she married Arne Ring in Sidney, MT. They made their home in a farm near Wildrose, ND where she was a hardworking farm wife. They lived on the farm until 1975, when they moved to Williston. Arne passed away on June 17, 1999. Ragna moved to Bottineau in 2012 and has resided there since.
Ragna was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose where she was an active member of the Women of Grace. She was also a member of the North Dakota Farmers Union. Ragna was a loving mother and wife. She taught Sunday School, assisted with 4-H club and taught Farmers Union classes. She was always active in her children's activities from preschool through high school. She loved the farm, gardening, family fishing trips to the area lakes and always looked forward to a good game of whist. As a member of the North Dakota Farmers Union, her membership card always had a prominent place in her wallet. She enjoyed any time her grandchildren and great grandchildren were around.
She is survived by her children, Sandra (Dennis) Larson of Zumbrota, MN, Karen (Ronnie) Sillerud of Dickinson, ND, Patty (John) Nyquist of Fairfield, CA and Diann (Alvis) Beckman of Bottineau; grandchildren, Stephanie Nyhus, Chad Larson, Jessica Schoenfelder, Natalie (Jay) Anderson, Ryan Sillerud, Andy Nyquist, Erik Nyquist, Kevin (Betty) Nyquist, Drew (Lindsay) Beckman and Quinn (Troy) Olson; great grandchildren, Madison (Brian) Stewart, Brady (Natalie) Schoenfelder, Megan Schoenfelder, Ryan Schoenfelder, Cora Anderson, Oakley Anderson, Cooper Beckman, Parker Olson, Teagan Beckman and Westyn Beckman; sisters-in-law, Olive (Orlo) Wipf, Betty Ring and Agnes Knutson and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dale Ring; daughter, Carol Ring; great granddaughter, Kellin Schoenfelder; siblings, Hannah Hanson and Roy, Anton and Erling (Melinda) Anderson; brothers-in-law, Herbert, Irvin, Oscar, Harold, Raymond, Melvin and Lyder Ring; and sisters-in-law, June (Victor) Kittelson and Ida (Arnold) Bakke.
Arrangements were with Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau. Friends may sign the online register book at www.nerofuneralhome.net.
