Ragna Ring, age 97 of Bottineau, formerly of Wildrose passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at a Bottineau nursing home. Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau. A graveside service will take place in Wildrose in the spring.

Ragna Ring, a daughter of Hans and Anna (Herland) Anderson, was born on April 8, 1925 in Corinth ND. On July 6, 1943, she married Arne Ring in Sidney, MT. They made their home in a farm near Wildrose, ND where she was a hardworking farm wife. They lived on the farm until 1975, when they moved to Williston. Arne passed away on June 17, 1999. Ragna moved to Bottineau in 2012 and has resided there since.

