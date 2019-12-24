Ragna Ortloff, 92
Mrs. Ragna Ortloff, age 92, of Tioga, went to be with her heavenly father, Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at Tioga Long Term Care Center.
She was born December 14, 1927, in rural Palermo, ND, a daughter of the late Ole and Gusta (Harsta-Boraas) Raan.
Ragna married the love of her life, Joseph Ortloff, November 26, 1947 in Watford City, ND. They spend the first years of marriage working at the Keogh Ranch.
Early in 1948 they moved to White Earth and started their family. Four children made that marriage complete. They shared in many adventures on the family farm. They left the valley in 1978 and moved to Tioga.
Ragna enjoyed living in town. In their early years in town, you could find Joe chauffeuring Ragna all over the countryside. Many days you would see them together in the old Ford, motoring down highway 2. After Joe passed, she didn’t get to go on as many road trips, but you could always find her visiting the shops on Main street, come rain, shine and even a few snowstorms. She enjoyed shopping for little trinkets and had quite the collect of Cabbage Patch Dolls and Beanie Babies.
Ragna took great pride in her embroidery and made many tea towels sets for family and friends through the years. She enjoyed gardening her house plants. She also liked baking and you could always find a sweet treat while visiting her home.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Darrell) Travis, Tioga, ND; Jean Berhow McKinney, Texas; Bette (Frank) Kambeitz, Dickinson, ND; Terry (Debbie) Ortloff, Ross, ND. Her grandchildren, Jackie (Steve) Scherr, Shawn (Shelly) Travis, Todd (Liz) Travis, Tanya (Bryan) Lien, Shane (Trish) Berhow, Melissa Bennett, Jesse (Nikki) Nissen, Rick (Skylar) Elliott, Brian Elliott
And many great grandchildren. Sisters, Eleanor Jellesed and Joan (Raynard) Jellesed
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe; parents, brothers; Martin, Odin, Gilbert and Oscar. Sisters; Olga, Googrun and Anna.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12-5 pm, with a family service at 5:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, Tioga. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in White Earth.