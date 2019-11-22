Priscilla “Tilla” Andre, 64
Priscilla “Tilla” Andre, 64, West Fargo, formerly of Williston, ND passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND.
Priscilla “Tilla” Cleone Andre was born August 11th, 1955 in Williston, ND to Robert Andre and Jacqueline (Hought) Andre. She was the fifth of seven children in a very close family. Growing up on a dairy farm, this is where she first recognized her aptitude for all things mechanical. Her father once said she could listen to a running engine and diagnose any issue simply by sound.
Upon graduating from Williston High School in 1974, she attended a school for dental hygiene in Denver, CO with her sister Patricia. Having successfully graduated, she recognized her disinterest in the field and quickly ran in the opposite direction!
The family land, a combination of parcels bought and inherited by her parents, she held close to her heart. Many seasons were spent helping her father work the lands. She also spent a season custom combining all the way down to Oklahoma and back.
In the mid-1980s, she began work at Montana-Dakota Utilities, first as a meter reader, followed by her notoriety as the first female lineman in the state! MDU became a loving family to her and, even after retiring at one point, she returned to work there until her passing. Her last position with the company was as an associate engineer.
The kindness she brought to the world was plainly evidenced by the many people she helped over the years. Her no-nonsense personality was coupled with a dry wit that made every interaction memorable. Any conversation could (and usually would) quickly devolve into tears of laughter. Her fifteen nieces and nephews have numerous stories of the enjoyment had during holidays and sleepovers in the basement of their “fun” aunt’s house. She spent over 20 years with her partner Myrna, who became a sister, aunt and daughter to all of Tilla’s family.
In 2004, she and her parents moved to a duplex in Williston which quickly became the center of family gatherings. There, she was by her parents’ side as they succumbed to old age, trying her hardest to keep them comfortable through this time. With the help of her siblings and spouse, Rogene, Bob and Jackie never had to leave their home during their journey to death.
One month prior to Tilla’s passing, she relocated to a new home in West Fargo, her intended retirement location. The Roger Maris Cancer Center and Sanford Health were conveniently located in nearby Fargo for her ongoing treatment.
Tilla is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jackie. She is survived by her spouse, Rogene (Ginsbach) Andre, her siblings Polly Tyler, Patty (Mel) Johnsrud, Peggy (Kelly) Lund, Pierre Andre (Tammy Lynch), Pedar (Joni) Andre, Paul Andre, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Per her wishes, Tilla has been cremated and no memorial service will take place. West Funeral Home in West Fargo, ND will be handling all arrangements. Loved ones are encouraged to celebrate her life and donate to Roger Maris Cancer Center if desired. Her family offers their sincerest thanks for your sympathies.