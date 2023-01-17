Poasi Linauna, 67, of Williston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Williston, on Friday, January 13, 2023.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

