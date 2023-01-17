Poasi Linauna, 67 Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Poasi Linauna, 67, of Williston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Williston, on Friday, January 13, 2023.His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Poasi or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Poasi Linauna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Williston Poasi Linauna Obituary Funeral Home Funeral Service Condolence Pass Away Load comments Most Popular Baby Willow case: Defense discusses 'Not Guilty' verdict BREAKING: NOT GUILTY verdict reached in Baby Willow trial Recall committee asks for signatures to recall seven WBSD7 board members A big 'hats off' to Missouri Ridge sixth graders Western North Dakota area is officially Homesteader's Gap WFD confirms faulty detector caused Walmart evacuation Rape no longer a crime in ND Local ranchers honored at NDSU banquet Jury selected in 'Baby Willow' child abuse trial State requests photos be excluded as evidence in Baby Willow trial