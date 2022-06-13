Phyllis Salwey, 92

Phyllis Salwey, 92, formerly of Williston, most recently of Tioga, passed away at the Tioga Long Term Care Center on Friday Morning, June 10, 2022.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral Mass.

An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.

Visitation will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14.

Phyllis was born January 18, 1930, to Frank and Annastasia Fritel in Orrin, ND. She married Mike Salwey on February 9, 1949, in Orrin.

Phyllis was a homemaker and a dedicated mother to their 8 children. Throughout their marriage they followed the oil field. Phyllis enjoyed crafting, gardening, gambling, and quilting at St. Joe’s. She loved reading her morning paper and visiting with family and friends as well with her grandchildren. Phyllis was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Alter Society, and the Catholic Daughters.

Surviving Phyllis are her five daughters; Linda Salwey of Arlington TX, Gloria (Steve) Iwen of Tioga, Cindy Salwey of Arlington TX, Rita Salwey of Boise ID, and Candice (Rick) Espe of West Fargo, ND; three sons, Pat (Lanette) Salwey of Williston ND, Michael Salwey of Gonzales LA, and Jonathon Salwey of Windslow AR; 13 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Salwey; 10 siblings; 2 grandsons; and 1 granddaughter.

Service information

Jun 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
106 6th Street West
Williston, ND 58801
Jun 14
Rosary
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
6:00PM-7:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Jun 14
Visitation
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
9:00AM-6:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Jun 15
Graveside
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
3:00PM-3:30PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
