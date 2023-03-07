Phyllis M. LaDue, 73, resident of Trenton, ND, passed away on March 4, 2023, at Bismarck, ND.

There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM in the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. 

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis LaDue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments