Phyllis M. LaDue, 73 Mar 7, 2023

Phyllis M. LaDue, 73, resident of Trenton, ND, passed away on March 4, 2023, at Bismarck, ND.

There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM in the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Her Celebration of Life will be on the following day, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Assembly of God church in Watford City, ND.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Phyllis or leave condolences for her family. To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis LaDue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.