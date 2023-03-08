Phyllis LaDue Main Picture .jpg

Phyllis LaDue

On a sunny, Saturday March 4th, the most beautiful girl in the world, Phyllis LaDue, went to join Jesus to start her eternal life. Everyone who knew Phyllis knows of the bright shining light she radiated everywhere she went. In her earthly life she had many trophies, her most prized, was her children and grandchildren. Together with her sweetie, Mac they raised 5 children, Shelly, J.C., Tiffiany, Amber, and Fredrica. Eventually becoming proud grandparents to: Peyton, Sydney, Lathan, Cassidy, Kallen, Willow, Karsen and Canyon. Her Greats, Bently and Bristol.

Phyllis was born in Chamberlain, SD on March 18, 1949, to F.W. and Lucille (Langdeau) Thompson. Phyllis’s fond childhood memories were of her beautiful grandma Thompson and her father. Her grandmother was always the classiest lady, outfitted in beautiful dresses styled with a string of pearls, handbag and clean white gloves. Her grandmother taught her lots of what she knew about being well put together and how to keep a home. Phyllis cherished this and passed these traditions down to her children and grandchildren. Her Daddy F.W. Thompson she credited for his undying passion of making sure his children were cared for no matter the circumstances. She admired her daddy for the hard work he put forth to independently support their family through ranching, raising bucking horses and trapping.

Service information

Mar 9
Celebration of Life Service
Thursday, March 9, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Assembly of Life Church
2117 South Main Street
Watford City, ND 58854
Mar 9
Livestream of Service
Thursday, March 9, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Assembly of God Life Church Watford City
2117 Main Street
Watford City, ND 58854
