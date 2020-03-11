Phyllis Grove, 89
Phyllis Grove, 89, of Williston, went to be with her Lord on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at the CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Williston, she was surrounded by her loving family. In keeping with Phyllis’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Her memorial service will be held at 5:30 Friday afternoon on March 13, 2020 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Chis Walstad will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM.
Phyllis was born June 2nd, 1930 to Joe and Elma LaRose of Williston, ND. She graduated from Williston High School and attended Minot State College for a brief time. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Grove for 49 years. 4 children were born to their union: Jerry, Pam, Dani, and Jan. Phyllis was employed for several years at the early learning daycare center and various other jobs throughout her life. She attended Assembly of God church when she was well. She loved the Lord and always kept everyone in her prayers. Her faith in God was evident to all that knew her.
Phyllis was an avid bowler and golfer in her younger years. She was proud of her 600 series in bowling and had her picture up in the bowling alley for her accomplishment. She also loved to play cards. Her greatest joys in life were her children and her grandchildren. She had a special bond with each grandchild and they all adored her beyond measure. Phyllis had a great sense of humor and she was such a joy to be around. She was the heart of the family and she will be deeply missed by us all.
Phyllis is survived by her 3 children; Pam Buschta of Williston, ND, Dani Sandstrom of Minot, ND, and Jan Johnson of Centennial, CO, her 8 grandchildren; Chris (Paula) Buschta, Julie (Travis) Stevens, Tim (Kyra) Sandstrom, Matthew (Laura) Johnson, Brad (Stacey) Grove, Carrie (Dallas) Varty, Karli (Jason) Gilbert, and Hayley (David) Weinraub. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren; Alyx Buschta, Gabby and Isaiah Schatz, Noah Stevens, Jordan and Tyler Sandstrom, Macie and Sydney Johnson, Brad Jr., Janae, Tridyn, and Tiernyn Grove, Camdyn, Burke, and Sloane Varty, and Benjamin Weinraub.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her Husband; Lloyd, her parents; Joe and Elma, her brother; Wally, and her son; Jerry.
Some of her last words to us were to always be kind to one another and to love each other. Her spirit will always live on in the lives she touched with her faith and love. Heaven is rejoicing because she is home!
