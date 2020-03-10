Phyllis Grove, 89, of Williston, passed away on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at the CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Williston. In keeping with Phyllis’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 Friday afternoon on March 13, 2020 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Chis Walstad will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Phyllis or leave condolences for her family.