Phyllis Arlene Roth, 78
Phyllis Arlene Roth 78, of Williston, ND passed away peacefully while surrounded by friends and family in her home on Sunday morning, September 19, 2021.
Phyllis was born in Noonan, ND to Adolph and Helen (Seim) Sather. She grew up on a farm in Divide County and graduated from high school in Fortuna, ND in 1961. She attended UND-W and graduated with a secretarial certificate on May 29, 1962.
On November 30, 1963, Phyllis was married to Gene Roth. They had two children, Micheal and Sharla.
With her secretarial and bookkeeper training, she was employed at KEYZ radio in Williston. In 1970, she moved to the Bismarck/Mandan area and worked as an office manager for Robert McCarney and later as campaign secretary during his run for United States Congress. Prior to moving back to Williston, she was employed as a secretary for Strand Construction.
Subsequent places of employment in Williston included Jerry Harmon Motors, Happy Joes Pizza, Mercy Hospital, Trappers Kettle, Sitting Bull Auction, 4-Mile Bar/Grill and Rivers Edge. Over the years she gained a reputation as an excellent cook and developed many precious friendships with her patrons. At the 4-Mile Bar/Grill she was known as “4-Mile Philly”. Patrons were not only drawn to her cooking but also her wonderful sense of humor. She loved to play practical jokes, be silly, and laugh.
Upon retirement, she resided with her daughter Sharla in Williston. They cooked, laughed often, and did daycare. They created many memories and relationships with young parents and their children.
Phyllis was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed reading and cross word puzzles. She loved music which included listening to all genre’s, playing piano and singing.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Micheal (Shelby); daughter, Sharla; four grandchildren, Anna Roth, Jordan Binstock, Peyton Slater and Cameron Slater; great grandson Braxton Binstock; two nephews, Brian DeJardine (Shari) and Joel DeJardine (Jean); numerous grand nephews, nieces, cousins, and special friends, Elaine, Judee, Val, Sandy, and Joyce.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ole & Hilma Seim, Hans & Nellie Sather; parents, Adolph & Helen Sather; uncle and aunt, Orville & Clara Raaum, and her beloved sister, Beverly DeJardine.
A meet and greet celebration of life will be held from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Williston Senior Center (18 Main St. Williston, ND) for Phyllis, Phyl, Philly, Grandma Phyllis, Grandma P, and GGP. She was everyone’s grandma!
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.