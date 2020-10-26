Phyllis Anne Vesey, 91
Phyllis Anne Vesey 91, of Minot, ND, formerly of Stanley, ND went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Somerset Court Assisted Living in Minot, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.springanstevenson.com.
A Private Service for Phyllis will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Palermo Lutheran Church in Palermo, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. A Graveside Service open to the public, tentatively set for 1:15 PM on Friday, will be at Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. Visitation open to the public, will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Phyllis’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.